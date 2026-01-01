DeepSeas Threat Intelligence Description

DeepSeas Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides threat detection and hunting capabilities. The platform centralizes telemetry from multiple sources including EDR, SIEM, and cloud environments into a unified view accessible across security teams. The solution combines proprietary and public threat intelligence sources, including government, commercial, and proprietary data feeds. It incorporates dark web monitoring and malware analysis capabilities to provide threat intelligence coverage. DeepSeas automatically deploys threat detection logic across security environments, integrating intelligence directly into existing security tools. The platform uses both structured hypothesis-driven and unstructured analytics-led hunting methodologies to identify threats. The service is delivered by veteran-led threat hunting teams that provide packaged threat intelligence insights and detection logic. The platform analyzes data across an organization's technology stack to provide context for threat detection and response. DeepSeas aims to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to contain (MTTC) by providing actionable intelligence that enables security teams to respond to threats before they impact infrastructure. The solution provides continuous updates to strengthen defenses in real-time.