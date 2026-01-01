ZeroFox Dedicated Threat Intelligence Analyst Description

ZeroFox Dedicated Threat Intelligence Analyst is a managed service that provides organizations with dedicated threat intelligence practitioners who operate as an extension of the client's security team. The service assigns named analysts with backgrounds in military and security intelligence, geopolitical studies, executive protection, and counterterrorism. The analysts work within the ZeroFox Platform to perform collection, analysis, and dissemination of threat intelligence tailored to organizational requirements. They enrich alerts with additional context, conduct proactive external threat hunting, and perform advanced alert correlation and contextual analysis. The service covers information security threats including phishing, threat actors, ransomware, compromised credentials, suspicious domain registrations, and deep and dark web monitoring. It also addresses physical security concerns such as disruptive activities and direct targeting of employees or assets, as well as executive security issues including threats against executives, impersonation campaigns, doxxing, and leaked sensitive data. Analysts provide regular threat reporting, executive briefings, and respond to requests for information (RFIs) with ad-hoc analysis. They deliver both short-form and long-form intelligence products, including strategic global finished intelligence. The service is available in part-time or full-time capacity and offers optional support for over 20 languages.