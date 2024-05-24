CloudSEK Predictive Cybersecurity Description

CloudSEK Predictive Cybersecurity is a threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with capabilities to identify and respond to cyber threats. The platform focuses on delivering threat intelligence services to help organizations understand and mitigate security risks. Based on the company's positioning as a cybersecurity firm that has received investment from US state funds and partnerships with private offices, the platform appears to serve enterprise and government clients requiring threat intelligence capabilities. The platform operates in the threat intelligence domain, offering organizations visibility into potential security threats and risks. CloudSEK positions itself as an Indian-origin cybersecurity company that has expanded its presence internationally. The solution is designed to support security operations teams in identifying threats before they impact the organization, aligning with the predictive cybersecurity approach indicated in the product name. The platform provides threat intelligence data and analysis to help organizations make informed security decisions.