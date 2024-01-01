A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
Cacador is a tool for extracting common indicators of compromise from a block of text. The easiest way to get cacador is to download the latest release for your platform. Compiling Cacador: Install golang go get github.com/sroberts/cacador Compile with go build Running: Run with ./cacador. It accepts text from stdin and writes a JSON blob of IOCs to stdout. For example: cat text.txt | ./cacador | import where text is some IOC rich text and import pushes your new IOCs into your threat management system. Cacador does recognize two command line flags: - comment="Foo" which makes it possible to leave a note as metadata. - tags="Foo, bar, baz" which adds tags. Generating a new release: Install goreleaser via go get github.com/goreleaser/goreleaser. Push your branch to GitHub. Tag it via git tag -a v1.0.3 -m "Release 1.0.3 - Minor bugfix edition." Push the tag to GitHub via git push origin v1.0.3 Ensure you have a GITHUB_TOKEN env var set. Run goreleaser. Why? Other tools for doing indicator extraction are pretty awesome (like armbues/ioc_parser or sroberts/jager), but what's nice about cacador is you can use it to extract IOCs from text files.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts
A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap