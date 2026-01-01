Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cyber threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2s & more

Threat Management
Commercial
Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence provides threat intelligence feeds derived from diverse sources to deliver real-time visibility into active and emerging cyber risks. The service covers malicious activities including malware, ransomware, phishing, cryptominers, newly registered domains, and command-and-control servers. The platform offers multiple data packages ranging from GateKeeper (DNS RPZ firewall blocking) to Enterprise (customizable feeds). Intelligence feeds include malicious domains, IPs, URLs, file hashes, and metadata with MITRE ATT&CK mappings for contextualization. Data is validated daily through DNS resolution and URL visits to maintain low false positive rates. Feeds are delivered in multiple formats including CSV, JSON, BIND RPZ, and vendor-specific formats for Cisco, FortiGate, MikroTik, Palo Alto NGFW, FortiSIEM, and MISP. Update frequency is hourly with unlimited downloads available. Historical data spans two decades for threat correlation and pattern identification. The service supports various security use cases including firewall blocking, intrusion detection/prevention, email security, antivirus/anti-malware, EDR/XDR, SIEM enrichment, and threat hunting. IOC types include domains, IPs, URLs, hashes, and metadata with time ranges from 60 days to all active indicators depending on package selection.

Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Malware Patrol Cyber Threat Intelligence is Cyber threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2s & more developed by Malware Patrol. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with C2, CTI, IOC.

