Hypernative Screener Description

Hypernative Screener is a blockchain address risk evaluation tool that screens addresses and provides recommendations on whether transactions should be allowed or denied. The tool continuously monitors and detects malicious addresses using onchain and offchain data sources across 60+ blockchain networks. The screener identifies various risk types including sanctions, fraud, phishing, exploit and hack involvement, and interactions with mixers. It provides address reputation assessment across multiple chains using real-time, machine learning-driven detection capabilities. The system updates its database instantly to cover both direct and indirect exposure, tracking funds across bridges and value transfers. Hypernative Screener offers three integration options: API calls to query ratings for specific addresses, streaming a filtered database to client infrastructure, or using Hypernative Firewall to push flags onchain for in-contract decision making. The tool includes transaction simulation capabilities to ensure outcomes align with organizational policies before execution. The platform supports granular enforcement policies that can be customized based on risk types, transaction values, hops, and other parameters. It provides continuous monitoring of addresses for reputation changes and can alert on risk changes in real time. The streaming option eliminates the need for per-address API calls, reducing latency and providing volume-independent costs.