isMalicious Threat Intelligence
isMalicious Threat Intelligence
isMalicious Threat Intelligence Description
isMalicious is a comprehensive threat intelligence platform that provides access to a database of over 500 million threat indicators including 250M malicious IPs, 200M domains, 50M hashes, phishing sites, malware, adware, and tracking domains. The platform aggregates threat data from multiple security sources including VirusTotal, Shodan, GreyNoise, AbuseIPDB, and AlienVault, providing unified threat intelligence through a single API query. The platform features AI-powered threat summaries that transform raw enrichment data into actionable intelligence with context-aware analysis. It automatically maps indicators of compromise (IOCs) to MITRE ATT&CK techniques based on threat tags and enrichment findings, providing tactical context for security operations. isMalicious offers real-time threat detection with 24/7 continuous monitoring and database updates, claiming 99.9% accuracy in identifying malicious IPs and domains. The platform provides reputation analysis from multiple sources, threat indicators including CVE detection, geolocation data, SSL certificate status, and activity timestamps. Users can query IPs and domains through the API or web interface, with results enriched from eight security sources simultaneously. The platform is designed for security analysts, SOC teams, security researchers, and organizations requiring threat intelligence for risk assessment, threat detection, and incident response. It includes asset monitoring capabilities with notifications for suspicious activity, enabling proactive threat protection. The service supports faster threat detection compared to traditional methods, reducing response time and potential damage from cyber threats.
isMalicious Threat Intelligence is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Intelligence, Threat Detection, IOC.
