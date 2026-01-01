CybrHawk HawkINT Description

CybrHawk HawkINT is a threat intelligence platform that monitors and classifies cyber threats across the surface web, deep web, and dark web. The platform utilizes over 12,000 bots and aggregates data from 380+ sources to identify potential security threats. HawkINT provides detection capabilities for various threat types including attacks, data leaks, scams, fraud, and emerging cyber threats. The platform aims to identify threats before they impact an organization by continuously scanning and monitoring multiple layers of the internet. The system employs AI-powered analysis to process and classify threat intelligence data. It operates as part of CybrHawk's broader security platform ecosystem, which includes SIEM, XDR, NDR, and incident response capabilities. HawkINT is designed to reduce blind spots in an organization's threat landscape by providing visibility into threats that may be developing outside traditional security perimeters. The platform collects and analyzes threat data to support proactive security measures and threat detection workflows.