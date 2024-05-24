Cybermerc Aushield Description

Cybermerc Aushield is a sovereign Australian cyber security ecosystem consisting of three threat intelligence solutions that can be deployed independently or in combination. The platform focuses on connecting businesses in defensive collaboration against shared cyber threats. The ecosystem includes: AUSHIELD PROTECT - A network security solution providing cyber security detection and protection for Australian small to medium businesses. Designed to deliver defense-grade capabilities without significant resource or financial requirements. AUSHIELD DEFEND - A national Cyber Threat Sharing Platform enabling Australian organizations to proactively collaborate and defend against cyber threats through information sharing on the latest threats. AUSHIELD DETECT - Solutions designed for detecting and observing advanced threats in enterprise networks. Provides rapid and detailed insight into network traffic for advanced threat detection. CYBERMERC TRAINING - Cyber security and threat intelligence tradecraft training grounded in Australian-specific cyber threat intelligence. Delivers hands-on immersive experiences in simulated and safe cyber training environments. All solutions are continuously updated with cyber threat intelligence and target SMBs, enterprise organizations, and government entities in Australia.