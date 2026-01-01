AI SPERA Criminal IP Logo

AI SPERA Criminal IP

Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AI SPERA Criminal IP Description

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence platform that provides a global search engine service and attack surface management solutions based on worldwide IP address data. The platform collects and processes threat datasets from cyberspace, including security threats, attacker information, attack methods, malicious code, and vulnerabilities. The service enables organizations to search and analyze IP addresses globally for threat intelligence purposes. It processes data related to IT asset security to help counteract and prevent security breaches and cybercrime. The platform is developed by AI SPERA, which specializes in AI-based cyber threat intelligence. Criminal IP offers a partner program for corporations, institutions, and government agencies to collaborate on cybersecurity issues. The company has offices in Korea, the United States, and Japan, and maintains a research collaboration with Korea University's Hacking and Countermeasure Research Lab (HCRLab), which focuses on data-driven security research in areas such as online game security, fraud detection systems, and security information analysis. The platform is designed to provide threat intelligence data that organizations can use to identify and assess cyber risks associated with IP addresses and internet-connected assets.

AI SPERA Criminal IP FAQ

Common questions about AI SPERA Criminal IP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AI SPERA Criminal IP is Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt developed by AI SPERA Inc.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →