AI SPERA Criminal IP Description

Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence platform that provides a global search engine service and attack surface management solutions based on worldwide IP address data. The platform collects and processes threat datasets from cyberspace, including security threats, attacker information, attack methods, malicious code, and vulnerabilities. The service enables organizations to search and analyze IP addresses globally for threat intelligence purposes. It processes data related to IT asset security to help counteract and prevent security breaches and cybercrime. The platform is developed by AI SPERA, which specializes in AI-based cyber threat intelligence. Criminal IP offers a partner program for corporations, institutions, and government agencies to collaborate on cybersecurity issues. The company has offices in Korea, the United States, and Japan, and maintains a research collaboration with Korea University's Hacking and Countermeasure Research Lab (HCRLab), which focuses on data-driven security research in areas such as online game security, fraud detection systems, and security information analysis. The platform is designed to provide threat intelligence data that organizations can use to identify and assess cyber risks associated with IP addresses and internet-connected assets.