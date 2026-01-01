CyCognito Exploit Intelligence Description

CyCognito Exploit Intelligence is a threat intelligence capability that provides information on threat actors operating in the wild to help organizations prioritize security issues. The platform delivers insights into adversary capabilities, motivations, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to identify significant threats. The product integrates threat intelligence with active testing results to enhance external attack surface visibility. It includes a dedicated threat intelligence advisory dashboard that tracks vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild and tags assets based on their vulnerability status. The platform provides step-by-step instructions for simulating exploits and offers remediation guidance to resolution teams. It enables organizations to view their external attack surface from an attacker's perspective and understand how cybersecurity advisories impact their specific environment. CyCognito Exploit Intelligence aims to reduce mean time to remediate (MTTR) by providing strategic prioritization of vulnerabilities based on actual risk. The system allows security teams to quickly determine organizational impact when new threats emerge and share this information with stakeholders.