SSC-Threat-Intel-IoCs

A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
Public access for readers of our technical blog posts and reports can access IoCs and other data. If you have any questions related to the data and tools posted here please email us at investigations@securityscorecard.io. This tool provides public access to Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other data for readers of Security Scorecard's technical blog posts and reports.
A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.
An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.
A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources