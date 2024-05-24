Unit 221B Threat Intelligence Description

Unit 221B provides threat intelligence services that focus on identifying threat actors and understanding their motivations and intentions. The service goes beyond traditional reactive approaches that rely on historical data such as flagged URLs, IP addresses, malware signatures, or suspicious domains. The company specializes in adversary attribution, monitoring threat actor communications, and tracking adversary activities to provide actionable intelligence about future targeted threats. Their approach emphasizes understanding the "who" behind cyber threats rather than just cataloging known attack vectors. Unit 221B utilizes a proprietary monitoring tool called eWitness combined with investigative expertise to identify and analyze threat actors in the cyber landscape. The service is designed to help organizations understand not just past attacks, but anticipate future targeted threats directed at specific organizations or individuals. The company serves various client types including companies of all sizes, high-profile individuals such as executives, celebrities, professional athletes, and online influencers, as well as law firms, legal practices, and law enforcement agencies. Related services include Executive OpSec Assessments and Training.