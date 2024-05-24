Hoplite Threat Intelligence
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Hoplite Threat Intelligence
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Hoplite Threat Intelligence Description
Hoplite Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform designed for customers, MSSPs, and intelligence partners. The platform uses patented AI technology to automatically collect and analyze threat data from technical sources, open web, and dark web sources across all languages. The platform claims to originate intelligence that is over 95% unique compared to other threat feeds, sources, and blacklists. It provides contextualized threat intelligence to help identify and mitigate strategic and operational threats. The system is designed to help analysts manage larger threat surface areas by automating data collection, visibility, alerting, and presentation of threat content relevant to specific operations. The platform integrates with security products and custom systems to enable rapid correlation of data found on customer networks and the web. Hoplite Threat Intelligence is positioned for use by MSSPs and intelligence partners who need to provide actionable intelligence to their customers based on intimate knowledge of customer security environments and business needs. The platform aims to add context to information gathered from managed security systems.
Hoplite Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Hoplite Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hoplite Threat Intelligence is AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources developed by Hoplite Industries. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence.