Hoplite Threat Intelligence Description

Hoplite Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform designed for customers, MSSPs, and intelligence partners. The platform uses patented AI technology to automatically collect and analyze threat data from technical sources, open web, and dark web sources across all languages. The platform claims to originate intelligence that is over 95% unique compared to other threat feeds, sources, and blacklists. It provides contextualized threat intelligence to help identify and mitigate strategic and operational threats. The system is designed to help analysts manage larger threat surface areas by automating data collection, visibility, alerting, and presentation of threat content relevant to specific operations. The platform integrates with security products and custom systems to enable rapid correlation of data found on customer networks and the web. Hoplite Threat Intelligence is positioned for use by MSSPs and intelligence partners who need to provide actionable intelligence to their customers based on intimate knowledge of customer security environments and business needs. The platform aims to add context to information gathered from managed security systems.