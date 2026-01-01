TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence Logo

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform with 500M+ entries for real-time threat analysis

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence Description

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform integrated into the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform. The platform maintains a knowledge base with over 500 million entries that is continuously updated from multiple sources including customer environments, analysis farms, honeypots, and sandboxes. The platform performs both static and dynamic analysis of files to determine their threat level. Static analysis utilizes an analysis farm, the Cyberia artificial intelligence engine, and proprietary TEHTRIS tools. Dynamic analysis executes files in secure, partitioned sandbox environments and generates detailed reports that include MITRE ATT&CK mappings, signatures based on current cyber news, and logs of file actions. The threat intelligence service can be subscribed to independently or is automatically included for customers using related TEHTRIS products. The knowledge base is accessible via API for programmatic queries. The platform integrates with the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform to enable automated response to detected threats without requiring human intervention. Analysis results are delivered within seconds to support security investigations. The platform is designed to provide visibility into available threats and support strategic decision-making for information security teams.

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform with 500M+ entries for real-time threat analysis developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Dynamic Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →