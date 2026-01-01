TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence Description

TEHTRIS Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform integrated into the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform. The platform maintains a knowledge base with over 500 million entries that is continuously updated from multiple sources including customer environments, analysis farms, honeypots, and sandboxes. The platform performs both static and dynamic analysis of files to determine their threat level. Static analysis utilizes an analysis farm, the Cyberia artificial intelligence engine, and proprietary TEHTRIS tools. Dynamic analysis executes files in secure, partitioned sandbox environments and generates detailed reports that include MITRE ATT&CK mappings, signatures based on current cyber news, and logs of file actions. The threat intelligence service can be subscribed to independently or is automatically included for customers using related TEHTRIS products. The knowledge base is accessible via API for programmatic queries. The platform integrates with the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform to enable automated response to detected threats without requiring human intervention. Analysis results are delivered within seconds to support security investigations. The platform is designed to provide visibility into available threats and support strategic decision-making for information security teams.