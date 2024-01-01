List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
Vulners is an all-in-one vulnerability intelligence platform that provides rich context beyond CVSS, integrates with various security sources, and offers a robust API for precise search and retrieval of vulnerability information. The platform features a graph database, allowing for efficient search and correlation of vulnerabilities, exploits, and security advisories. With over 258,000 exploits, 14 million security advisories, and 1,229 new entries added daily, Vulners provides a comprehensive solution for prioritizing remediation efforts and driving offensive and defensive security strategies. The API offers various features, including precise search, metrics retrieval, and interlinked information about exploits, news, and blog posts.
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.