Safe Decision Safe CTI
Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling
Safe Decision Safe CTI
Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling
Safe Decision Safe CTI Description
Safe CTI is a managed cyber threat intelligence service that provides organizations with tailored CTI activities. The service includes organization profiling to assess an organization's threat landscape, adversary profiling to understand threat actors targeting the organization, and brand protection capabilities to monitor for brand abuse and impersonation. The platform offers threat intelligence gathering and analysis, threat sharing capabilities to exchange intelligence with other organizations, and attack surface monitoring to identify exposed assets and vulnerabilities. It includes threat landscaping to understand the broader threat environment relevant to the organization. Safe CTI integrates with SIEM platforms to enable automated threat intelligence ingestion and correlation with security events. The service is delivered through Safe Decision's Cybersecurity Lab, which provides research and analysis capabilities. The platform aligns with frameworks including NIST, ISO/IEC 27001, and Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) standards. The service is designed as a managed offering where Safe Decision's team delivers CTI activities on behalf of client organizations rather than as a self-service platform.
Safe Decision Safe CTI FAQ
Common questions about Safe Decision Safe CTI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Safe Decision Safe CTI is Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling developed by Safe Decision Co.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, CTI.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox