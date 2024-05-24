Safe Decision Safe CTI Description

Safe CTI is a managed cyber threat intelligence service that provides organizations with tailored CTI activities. The service includes organization profiling to assess an organization's threat landscape, adversary profiling to understand threat actors targeting the organization, and brand protection capabilities to monitor for brand abuse and impersonation. The platform offers threat intelligence gathering and analysis, threat sharing capabilities to exchange intelligence with other organizations, and attack surface monitoring to identify exposed assets and vulnerabilities. It includes threat landscaping to understand the broader threat environment relevant to the organization. Safe CTI integrates with SIEM platforms to enable automated threat intelligence ingestion and correlation with security events. The service is delivered through Safe Decision's Cybersecurity Lab, which provides research and analysis capabilities. The platform aligns with frameworks including NIST, ISO/IEC 27001, and Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) standards. The service is designed as a managed offering where Safe Decision's team delivers CTI activities on behalf of client organizations rather than as a self-service platform.