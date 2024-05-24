CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
FSISAC Security

by FS-ISAC

Financial sector info sharing & analysis center for cyber threat intelligence

FS-ISAC (Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center) is a member-based organization serving over 5,000 financial institutions globally. The organization facilitates intelligence sharing and collaboration among financial sector members to protect against cyber threats. The platform operates through multiple specialized communities organized by region, country, sub-sector, topic, and professional role. Members engage through various channels including in-person events, webinars, calls, mailing lists, and chat channels. FS-ISAC provides regional and global events such as member forums, summits across EMEA, APAC, and Americas regions, and specialized webinars on topics like automated attacks against financial institutions. The organization offers tabletop exercises for incident response practice and cyber fundamentals training. The service includes access to a members-only solutions provider directory called Scout, which connects members with vetted security vendors. Members can participate in communities focused on specific security topics and receive briefings on cyber threat and security trends relevant to the financial services sector. The organization operates through a tiered membership structure and maintains subsidiaries. It provides scholarship programs and hosts various regional community connection events to facilitate peer networking and knowledge sharing among financial sector security professionals.

