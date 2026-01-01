CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence Description

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform focused on physical security risks. The platform monitors open sources, dark web communications, activist groups, and geopolitical developments to identify threats to organizations, their personnel, and physical assets. The service provides intelligence on travel risks, executive protection, and potential targeting of employees in high-risk regions. It tracks activist and protest group activity, including monitoring where security controls are mentioned or targeted, and tracking planning and mobilization efforts. The platform delivers a unified approach that combines digital and physical security signals to help organizations detect, prioritize, and respond to physical threats. It supports organizations with global operations across multiple regions, providing intelligence to help prioritize security measures and prepare for potential incidents. CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence addresses duty of care obligations for employee safety, helps protect organizational reputation and trust, and supports regulatory expectations around operational resilience. The service is designed for security teams managing physical security risks across distributed operations and personnel.