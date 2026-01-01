CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence Logo

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence

Intelligence platform for physical security threats to people, places, and assets

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence Description

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform focused on physical security risks. The platform monitors open sources, dark web communications, activist groups, and geopolitical developments to identify threats to organizations, their personnel, and physical assets. The service provides intelligence on travel risks, executive protection, and potential targeting of employees in high-risk regions. It tracks activist and protest group activity, including monitoring where security controls are mentioned or targeted, and tracking planning and mobilization efforts. The platform delivers a unified approach that combines digital and physical security signals to help organizations detect, prioritize, and respond to physical threats. It supports organizations with global operations across multiple regions, providing intelligence to help prioritize security measures and prepare for potential incidents. CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence addresses duty of care obligations for employee safety, helps protect organizational reputation and trust, and supports regulatory expectations around operational resilience. The service is designed for security teams managing physical security risks across distributed operations and personnel.

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CYJAX Physical Security Intelligence is Intelligence platform for physical security threats to people, places, and assets developed by Cyjax. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection, Open Source Intelligence.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →