Keepnet Threat Sharing Description
Keepnet Threat Sharing is a threat intelligence platform that enables organizations to join peer-to-peer communities for sharing and collaborating on threat data. The platform allows users to exchange information about email attacks, vulnerabilities, and threat actors within trusted communities. Organizations can create Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) to establish sector-based private or public communities for cyber threat intelligence sharing. The platform provides access to a network of over 1 million active threat hunters and daily threat intelligence feeds. The platform supports anonymized threat sharing while maintaining privacy through Traffic Light Protocol (TLP) implementation. Users can remove unwanted email attachments and URLs to address privacy concerns when sharing threat data. Automated threat intelligence management capabilities enable detection and elimination of malicious emails circulated within communities directly from user inboxes. The platform includes workflow automation across the threat intelligence lifecycle for threat analysis, sharing, and response actions. Integration capabilities include built-in SOAR functionality and APIs for connectivity with anti-spam solutions, firewalls, and other security products. Organizations can establish and manage their own private or public communities, inviting other companies to participate in threat data sharing either anonymously or publicly.
Keepnet Threat Sharing FAQ
Common questions about Keepnet Threat Sharing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Keepnet Threat Sharing is P2P threat intel sharing platform for collaborative defense communities developed by Keepnet Labs. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Collective Defense, Community Driven.
