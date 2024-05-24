Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Description

Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that collects and analyzes data from deep and dark web sources. The platform monitors various underground channels including hidden forums, paste bins, data dumps, Discord, Telegram, ransomware sites, and other elusive sources to identify threats targeting organizations. The solution uses automated crawlers and proxies to bypass authentication mechanisms like CAPTCHA while maintaining anonymity. For restricted forums and sites, analysts manage avatars to gain access. The platform processes millions of sources daily to discover leaked credentials, credit cards, malware logs, compromised accounts, source code, and personally identifiable information (PII). The platform includes a Cyber Hunting Tool that enables security teams to investigate targeted attacks, understand threat landscapes, and hunt for threats evading detection. It provides cyber HUMINT (human intelligence) capabilities where analysts actively engage with threat actor communities through virtual operations and covert avatars to uncover motivations, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and indicators of compromise (IoCs). Raw findings are correlated with organizational assets to deliver contextual intelligence. The platform generates context-rich alerts to support informed remediation decisions. It integrates with broader external threat management capabilities including attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence.