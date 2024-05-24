FS-ISAC Intelligence Exchange Description

FS-ISAC Intelligence Exchange is a threat intelligence sharing platform designed specifically for the financial services industry. The platform enables member organizations to share and consume actionable cyber intelligence relevant to the financial sector. The platform consists of two main applications: Share - A threat intelligence sharing application that uses industry-standard cybersecurity tagging systems to categorize and filter alerts. It provides customizable intelligence feeds, strategic analysis, enrichment, and confidence scoring. The application compresses time from report to release from hours to minutes to enable rapid sector-wide awareness and protection. Connect - A secure chat application that facilitates real-time communication between peers and industry groups through dedicated discussion threads based on topics and communities of interest. It provides a secure environment for members to exchange ideas and intelligence. Insights - A thought leadership hub focused on the intersection of financial services and cybersecurity, featuring content from C-level executives. The platform is built on the principle that financial institutions are more secure through cooperation against cybersecurity threats. Access is restricted to FS-ISAC members only, requiring membership to utilize the Intelligence Exchange capabilities.