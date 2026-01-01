Malware Patrol Threat Intelligence Description

Malware Patrol Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intelligence service that provides threat data feeds to organizations for integration into their security infrastructure. The service delivers threat intelligence data in multiple formats to facilitate integration with existing security tools and platforms. The product offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited downloads to allow organizations to evaluate the coverage and accuracy of the threat intelligence against their current solutions. Access to the trial requires a 15-minute orientation call with the Malware Patrol team to understand use cases, recommend specific feeds tailored to the organization's environment and goals, and provide guidance on using the portal. The service is designed for enterprise environments where organizations need threat intelligence data to enhance their security posture. The threat intelligence feeds can be downloaded and integrated into various security systems to improve threat detection and prevention capabilities. The company provides support during the evaluation period to assist with integration and ensure the data meets organizational requirements. Malware Patrol positions the service as a solution for organizations looking to compare threat intelligence coverage with their existing providers or to add an additional threat intelligence source to their security operations.