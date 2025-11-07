Zeronsec Threat Intelligence
Zeronsec Threat Intelligence
Zeronsec Threat Intelligence Description
Zeronsec Threat Intelligence (Threat-i) is a threat intelligence platform designed to support security operations teams in threat detection, hunting, and remediation activities. The platform provides real-time Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) to enhance threat detection capabilities. The platform includes a 3D attack sphere visualization feature that displays live attack communications occurring across an environment with detailed information. This visualization capability allows security teams to monitor attacks as they happen. Threat-i incorporates automation capabilities to accelerate threat detection, hunting, and remediation processes. The platform supports integration with SOC technologies to enhance existing security operations workflows. The platform offers access to diverse threat feeds to support detection activities. These feeds provide threat intelligence data that can be used to identify and respond to security threats across the organization's environment. Zeronsec Threat Intelligence is positioned as a tool for organizations seeking to maintain resilience against cyber threats through threat intelligence capabilities integrated into their security operations.
