ZeroFox Physical Security

Physical security intelligence platform monitoring digital threats to locations

ZeroFox Physical Security Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that monitors digital sources for physical security threats to organizational locations and personnel. The platform continuously scans surface web, deep web, and dark web sources including social media and forums to detect physical threats that have digital footprints. The system uses AI-driven technology combined with 24/7/365 analyst vetting to generate high-fidelity alerts about physical security events. Alerts are matched to specific geographic locations defined by organizations and enriched with geopolitical intelligence context before delivery. The platform provides geovisualization capabilities that display threat events on maps, allowing security teams to view localized clusters of activity and zoom into individual events near monitored locations. Organizations can define precise location boundaries using city borders, county borders, or radial distances. ZeroFox Physical Security Intelligence monitors over 46,000 locations across more than 150 countries and 42 dark web forums. The platform supports alert translation in over 100 languages and delivers alerts through multiple communication formats based on organizational preferences. A mobile application is available for iOS and Android devices, enabling corporate security teams to maintain situational awareness for executive protection while traveling. The platform generates in-house geopolitical intelligence reports authored by physical security experts to provide context around events and potential business impacts.

ZeroFox Physical Security is Physical security intelligence platform monitoring digital threats to locations developed by ZeroFox. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection.

