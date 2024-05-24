Filigran XTM Hub Description

XTM Hub is a centralized platform that provides access to Filigran's cybersecurity products and resources. The platform serves as a unified interface for users to access OpenCTI and OpenAEV capabilities, training materials, and community resources. The hub offers live demo environments for OpenCTI and OpenAEV platforms, allowing users to explore functionality before deployment. Users can access a 30-day free trial of OpenCTI Enterprise Edition, which includes automated playbooks, priority intelligence requirements, FINTEL, and AI-powered capabilities for file import, report generation, and NLP-based search. XTM Hub includes an integrations library for OpenCTI that enables one-click deployment of CTI feeds. Users can access pre-configured threat simulation scenarios for OpenAEV to test defenses against various tactics, techniques, and procedures. The platform provides a custom dashboards library with pre-built dashboards for specific use cases. The hub provides access to partner documentation through a partner vault and community resources for platform customization. Users can access Filigran Academy training materials directly through the platform. The platform includes analytics capabilities to track user behavior on OpenCTI and OpenAEV platforms. Future planned features include OpenAEV Enterprise Edition trials, TAXII feed templates, product roadmap visibility, and newsfeeds for platform updates and community events.