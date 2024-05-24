ISARR AVSEC Resilience Platform Description

The ISARR AVSEC Resilience Platform is a threat intelligence and risk management solution designed specifically for aviation security professionals, executives, and organizations. The platform provides access to aviation-specific security insights, threat intelligence, and compliance support. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from multiple trusted sources and presents security data through visual representations created by aviation security subject matter experts. It delivers three primary modules: Aviation Insight Reports that provide board-ready briefings and expert analysis, Incident Analysis services with categorization and personalized dashboards, and Global Alerts for real-time intelligence on disruptive events worldwide. The platform supports regulatory compliance efforts by providing real-world examples of compliance challenges and breaches, along with regular updates and expert analysis. Users receive targeted alerts and can access customized analysis to support decision-making and risk management activities. Access to the platform is restricted to approved personnel including law enforcement, government agencies, regulators, airport and airline staff, cargo agents, and ground handling organizations. The platform aims to support multiple organizational functions from front-line security operations to executive-level strategic planning.