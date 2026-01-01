MaxMind IP Geolocation API Logo

MaxMind IP Geolocation API

API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases

Threat Management
Commercial
MaxMind IP Geolocation API Description

MaxMind IP Geolocation API is a web service that provides IP address geolocation and intelligence data through a RESTful API. The service offers three tiers of data: Country, City Plus, and Insights. The Country tier provides basic geographic data associated with IP addresses including continent, country, EU country status, registered country, and network information. The City Plus tier includes all Country data plus location information down to the ZIP/postal code level, subdivisions, city, approximate latitude/longitude with accuracy radius, time zone, connection type, mobile country/network codes, ISP/organization details, AS number and organization, and domain information. The Insights tier contains all Country and City Plus data, plus additional security-focused intelligence including anonymizer type detection, static IP scoring, user count and type classification, confidence factors, and demographic data such as average income and population density for US locations. The service is hosted on MaxMind servers located in Oregon, Virginia, London, and Singapore with 99.99% uptime. It uses a pay-as-you-go pricing model with no minimum commitments, charging per query based on the selected tier. The service provides officially supported client libraries for integration and covers 99.9999% of IP addresses in use. Common use cases include service personalization, regulatory compliance, digital rights management, user experience enhancement, online security, and proxy user detection.

MaxMind IP Geolocation API FAQ

Common questions about MaxMind IP Geolocation API including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MaxMind IP Geolocation API is API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases developed by MaxMind. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Analytics, Anomaly Detection.

