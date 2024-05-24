Tidal Cyber Sandbox
SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis
Tidal Cyber Sandbox
SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis
Tidal Cyber Sandbox Description
Tidal Cyber Sandbox is a SaaS platform that enables organizations to implement threat-informed defense strategies by analyzing adversary tradecraft and technology. The platform helps security teams assess their defensive capabilities, identify security gaps, and optimize their cybersecurity posture based on relevant threats. The platform provides access to a knowledge base of threat intelligence content including adversary software, campaigns, techniques, and analytics. It integrates MITRE ATT&CK framework data and includes content from community projects like LOLBAS (Living-off-the-Land Binaries and Scripts). Users can research threats through curated tags applied to thousands of knowledge base objects, enabling pivoting around threat types, reporting sources, and relevant detections. The platform includes an analytics library with detection rules from sources like The DFIR Report. The platform offers both a Community Edition and Enterprise Edition. Community users can create and share technique sets and matrices documenting specific threat scenarios, such as zero-day vulnerabilities and APT campaigns. The platform maps security products and solutions against adversary techniques to help organizations understand their defensive coverage. Tidal Cyber Sandbox supports continuous assessment of security programs by aligning defenses with evolving threats and adversaries, helping organizations make data-driven decisions about security investments and gap remediation.
Tidal Cyber Sandbox FAQ
Common questions about Tidal Cyber Sandbox including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tidal Cyber Sandbox is SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis developed by Tidal Cyber. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-driven tool mapping threat intelligence to org-specific risk landscapes.
Managed CTI platform with sector-specific threat reports and exposure monitoring.
A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC threat intelligence datasets formatted in STIX 2.0 standard for cybersecurity analysis and threat intelligence sharing.
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