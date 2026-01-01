ThreatMon Threat Monitoring Logo

Threat Management
Commercial
ThreatMon Threat Monitoring Description

ThreatMon Threat Monitoring is a threat intelligence and monitoring platform that provides organizations with visibility into cyber threats targeting their digital assets. The platform monitors various threat sources including the dark web, surface web, and deep web to identify potential security risks. The system tracks leaked credentials, data breaches, and exposed information that could be exploited by threat actors. It provides continuous monitoring of an organization's attack surface to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses across digital infrastructure. ThreatMon offers threat intelligence feeds that aggregate data from multiple sources to provide context about emerging threats, threat actors, and attack campaigns. The platform includes alerting capabilities to notify security teams when relevant threats or exposures are detected. The solution monitors brand abuse, phishing campaigns, and fraudulent domains that could be used to target an organization or its customers. It provides visibility into mentions of the organization across various online channels where threat actors may discuss or plan attacks. ThreatMon includes vulnerability intelligence that correlates discovered vulnerabilities with threat intelligence to help prioritize remediation efforts. The platform aims to provide early warning of potential attacks by identifying indicators of compromise and suspicious activities related to an organization's assets.

