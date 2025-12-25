PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats
PolySwarm
PolySwarm is a threat intelligence platform that provides file and URL scanning capabilities to detect malicious content and threats. The service allows users to upload files or submit URLs for analysis through a web interface with drag-and-drop functionality. The platform generates scan results that include a PolyScore metric, which appears to be a proprietary scoring system for threat assessment. Results also include timestamp information showing when threats were first observed in the PolySwarm network, along with associated tags for categorization. PolySwarm features an Emerging Threats section that displays recent threat intelligence and marketplace statistics. The platform operates as a network-based scanning service, aggregating threat detection capabilities to analyze submitted samples. Users can interact with the service through a web interface that supports both file uploads and URL submissions. The platform maintains a database of scan results and threat intelligence that can be queried and analyzed. Results can be copied for further use or documentation purposes. The service is designed to provide threat detection and analysis capabilities for security teams and researchers who need to assess the safety of files and URLs.
PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats is File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection
