PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats Logo

PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats

File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats Description

PolySwarm is a threat intelligence platform that provides file and URL scanning capabilities to detect malicious content and threats. The service allows users to upload files or submit URLs for analysis through a web interface with drag-and-drop functionality. The platform generates scan results that include a PolyScore metric, which appears to be a proprietary scoring system for threat assessment. Results also include timestamp information showing when threats were first observed in the PolySwarm network, along with associated tags for categorization. PolySwarm features an Emerging Threats section that displays recent threat intelligence and marketplace statistics. The platform operates as a network-based scanning service, aggregating threat detection capabilities to analyze submitted samples. Users can interact with the service through a web interface that supports both file uploads and URL submissions. The platform maintains a database of scan results and threat intelligence that can be queried and analyzed. Results can be copied for further use or documentation purposes. The service is designed to provide threat detection and analysis capabilities for security teams and researchers who need to assess the safety of files and URLs.

PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats FAQ

Common questions about PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

PolySwarm Scan Files or URLs for threats is File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection developed by PolySwarm. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with File Scanning, Malware Analysis, Malware Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →