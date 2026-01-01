CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence Logo

CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides analyst-enriched intelligence to security teams. The platform delivers validated, prioritized threat intelligence designed to help organizations understand and respond to the threat landscape. The service focuses on providing concise intelligence that has been processed and validated by human analysts. This approach aims to reduce the volume of raw threat data that security teams need to process while maintaining relevance and accuracy. CYJAX targets security teams in enterprise and government organizations, offering intelligence that can be used for threat detection, prevention, and response activities. The platform emphasizes speed of delivery and actionable insights to support security decision-making. The service is positioned as a solution for organizations seeking to improve their threat awareness and reduce exposure to emerging threats. It provides intelligence that security teams can use to enhance their defensive posture and incident response capabilities.

CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence is Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights developed by Cyjax. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Actionable, CTI, Real Time Monitoring.

