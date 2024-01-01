openioc-to-stix 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The openioc-to-stix script converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content. It is compatible with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.4, 3.5, and 3.6, requiring mixbox >= v1.0.1, python-stix >= v1.2.0.2, and python-cybox >= 2.1.0.13. Note: Version 1.0.1 of openioc-to-stix has specific version requirements for python-stix and python-cybox.