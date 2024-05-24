Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ Description

DarkIQ is a dark web monitoring platform that continuously scans the dark web for cybercriminal activity and threats targeting organizations. The platform monitors over 475 billion deep and dark web records, including marketplaces, forums, onion sites, code repositories, social chats, CVEs, domains, and phishing sites. The tool uses AI and analytics to automatically scan organizational attributes such as domains and IP addresses against dark web data sources. It provides contextualized alerts that include information about threat actors, locations, and direct access to dark web data sources. DarkIQ offers agentless visibility into live and historical Tor traffic to and from networks, enabling detection of criminal reconnaissance and insider threats. The platform includes supply chain security monitoring capabilities that track cyber risks within supplier networks from a centralized dashboard. The platform features AI-powered language translation using Neural Machine Translation (NMT) to interpret threats in the top 10 languages used on the dark web, including Russian slang. All actions in DarkIQ are automatically mapped to MITRE ATT&CK techniques to provide actionable guidance for responding to different attack stages. The platform is designed for security teams to detect leaked credentials, software vulnerabilities, data breaches, and early warning signs of attacks including insider threats, executive threats, and supply chain compromises.