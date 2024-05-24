CyberCure Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

CyberCure Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides cyber intelligence feeds to organizations. The platform delivers threat intelligence data designed to help identify and block potential attackers before they compromise systems. The service offers real-time threat intelligence feeds that are verified and qualified to reduce false positives. Organizations can receive immediate alerts about emerging threats that target their infrastructure. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security tools and workflows. CyberCure provides both free and premium tiers of service. The free tier offers access to qualified cyber intelligence feeds, while premium options are available for organizations requiring additional capabilities. The platform focuses on delivering actionable threat intelligence that security teams can use to enhance their defensive posture. The threat intelligence feeds are curated and validated before distribution to ensure quality and relevance. This approach aims to provide security teams with reliable threat data that can be incorporated into their security operations and incident response processes.