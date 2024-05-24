ReversingLabs Spectra Intelligence Description

ReversingLabs Spectra Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides file and network reputation data from a repository containing over 422 billion files. The platform processes millions of new samples and network indicators of compromise daily, utilizing binary analysis and multi-factor classification algorithms to categorize files as goodware or malware. The service offers automated reputation lookups through a REST API with high-volume query processing capabilities, supporting hundreds of millions of lookups per day. Security teams can perform advanced searches based on file context, threat indicators, functional similarities, and YARA rules matching. The platform provides real-time alerting on threat classification changes and metadata updates. Spectra Intelligence includes targeted threat feeds covering categories such as ransomware, industry-specific threats, CVEs exploited in-the-wild, APTs, and platform-related malware. These feeds can be integrated into security controls including firewalls, web/email gateways, EDR solutions, and SIEM/SOAR platforms. The platform includes Spectra Sandbox, a cloud-based dynamic analysis solution for runtime analysis of files and URLs. Each threat verdict includes contextual information explaining the classification rationale. Privacy controls include secure queries, private file submissions, user-controlled sharing, and a datastore that is not publicly searchable. The platform is designed for security analysts, incident responders, and threat hunters requiring file and network intelligence for threat detection and response operations.