LMNTRIX Intelligence
Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection
LMNTRIX Intelligence
Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection
LMNTRIX Intelligence Description
LMNTRIX Intelligence is a threat intelligence module integrated into the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The platform aggregates data from over 300 sources including proprietary feeds, open-source intelligence, dark web monitoring, and commercial integrations to provide threat visibility and context. The platform correlates global threat intelligence with customer telemetry to identify threats and validate incidents. Intelligence data is enriched with WHOIS, DNS, HTTP headers, and SSL certificate information. Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) including IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs are matched against customer environments for detection. The system includes MITRE ATT&CK mapping to correlate adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. Threat actor attribution capabilities link activity to known APT groups and campaigns. A cloud-based sandbox environment enables file and URL detonation for malware analysis. Intelligence is integrated across multiple XDR components including SIEM, EDR, NDR, Deception, and Recon modules. The platform provides alert enrichment to reduce false positives and includes a CVE database with automated response workflows. IoC lifecycle management automatically ages out indicators after approximately two weeks. The platform includes threat aliasing to unify multiple names for the same threats. Risk scoring applies weighted factors based on adversary behavior. Intelligence can be tailored to specific industries and geographies for contextual relevance.
LMNTRIX Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about LMNTRIX Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LMNTRIX Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, CVE, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership