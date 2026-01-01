LMNTRIX Intelligence Logo

LMNTRIX Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

LMNTRIX Intelligence Description

LMNTRIX Intelligence is a threat intelligence module integrated into the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The platform aggregates data from over 300 sources including proprietary feeds, open-source intelligence, dark web monitoring, and commercial integrations to provide threat visibility and context. The platform correlates global threat intelligence with customer telemetry to identify threats and validate incidents. Intelligence data is enriched with WHOIS, DNS, HTTP headers, and SSL certificate information. Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) including IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs are matched against customer environments for detection. The system includes MITRE ATT&CK mapping to correlate adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. Threat actor attribution capabilities link activity to known APT groups and campaigns. A cloud-based sandbox environment enables file and URL detonation for malware analysis. Intelligence is integrated across multiple XDR components including SIEM, EDR, NDR, Deception, and Recon modules. The platform provides alert enrichment to reduce false positives and includes a CVE database with automated response workflows. IoC lifecycle management automatically ages out indicators after approximately two weeks. The platform includes threat aliasing to unify multiple names for the same threats. Risk scoring applies weighted factors based on adversary behavior. Intelligence can be tailored to specific industries and geographies for contextual relevance.

LMNTRIX Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about LMNTRIX Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LMNTRIX Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, CVE, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →