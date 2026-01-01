LMNTRIX Intelligence Description

LMNTRIX Intelligence is a threat intelligence module integrated into the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The platform aggregates data from over 300 sources including proprietary feeds, open-source intelligence, dark web monitoring, and commercial integrations to provide threat visibility and context. The platform correlates global threat intelligence with customer telemetry to identify threats and validate incidents. Intelligence data is enriched with WHOIS, DNS, HTTP headers, and SSL certificate information. Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) including IPs, domains, hashes, and URLs are matched against customer environments for detection. The system includes MITRE ATT&CK mapping to correlate adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures. Threat actor attribution capabilities link activity to known APT groups and campaigns. A cloud-based sandbox environment enables file and URL detonation for malware analysis. Intelligence is integrated across multiple XDR components including SIEM, EDR, NDR, Deception, and Recon modules. The platform provides alert enrichment to reduce false positives and includes a CVE database with automated response workflows. IoC lifecycle management automatically ages out indicators after approximately two weeks. The platform includes threat aliasing to unify multiple names for the same threats. Risk scoring applies weighted factors based on adversary behavior. Intelligence can be tailored to specific industries and geographies for contextual relevance.