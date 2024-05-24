Flashpoint Ignite
Threat intelligence platform for cyber, physical, vulnerability & national sec
Flashpoint Ignite
Threat intelligence platform for cyber, physical, vulnerability & national sec
Flashpoint Ignite Description
Flashpoint Ignite is a threat intelligence platform that combines automated data collection with human analysis to address multiple security domains. The platform provides four main intelligence modules: Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) for breach, fraud, identity, technical, and vulnerability threats; Physical Security Intelligence (PSI) for geospatial threat awareness using data from social media, messaging apps, and illicit communities; Vulnerability Intelligence for identifying zero-day and emerging vulnerabilities; and National Security Intelligence (NSI) for OSINT-based strategic decision making. The platform aggregates data from multiple sources including stolen credentials, chat service messages, stolen accounts, paste site articles, illicit marketplace elements, and stolen credit cards. It provides access to over 400,000 vulnerabilities, including more than 105,000 pre-CVE vulnerabilities, with identification approximately two weeks earlier than the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Flashpoint Ignite includes analytics tools, AI-integrated capabilities, alerting mechanisms, and finished intelligence reports. The platform supports API integrations for workflow automation and offers dashboards for data analysis. It enables threat actor profiling, malware analysis, brand threat identification, fraud detection, account takeover prevention, and real-time event monitoring. The platform serves organizations across government, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise sectors.
Flashpoint Ignite FAQ
Common questions about Flashpoint Ignite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Flashpoint Ignite is Threat intelligence platform for cyber, physical, vulnerability & national sec developed by Flashpoint. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CTI, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox