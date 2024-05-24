Flashpoint Ignite Logo

Flashpoint Ignite is a threat intelligence platform that combines automated data collection with human analysis to address multiple security domains. The platform provides four main intelligence modules: Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) for breach, fraud, identity, technical, and vulnerability threats; Physical Security Intelligence (PSI) for geospatial threat awareness using data from social media, messaging apps, and illicit communities; Vulnerability Intelligence for identifying zero-day and emerging vulnerabilities; and National Security Intelligence (NSI) for OSINT-based strategic decision making. The platform aggregates data from multiple sources including stolen credentials, chat service messages, stolen accounts, paste site articles, illicit marketplace elements, and stolen credit cards. It provides access to over 400,000 vulnerabilities, including more than 105,000 pre-CVE vulnerabilities, with identification approximately two weeks earlier than the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Flashpoint Ignite includes analytics tools, AI-integrated capabilities, alerting mechanisms, and finished intelligence reports. The platform supports API integrations for workflow automation and offers dashboards for data analysis. It enables threat actor profiling, malware analysis, brand threat identification, fraud detection, account takeover prevention, and real-time event monitoring. The platform serves organizations across government, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise sectors.

