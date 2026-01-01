Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Description
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that monitors hidden web environments including forums, marketplaces, Telegram channels, and Darknet sites for emerging threats. The platform tracks over 133 million suspicious messages annually across various underground channels. The solution identifies multiple threat types including disclosure of frauds and schemes, sale of stolen credentials and credit cards, exposure of database samples, and exploitation of vulnerabilities. It monitors key groups, forums, marketplaces, and .onion sites across both the deep web (content not indexed by search engines like paste sites and private dumps) and dark web (anonymous networks accessed through Tor). The platform incorporates computer vision technology to detect threats hidden in multimedia content including images, audio, and videos, which account for 33% of detected incidents. It includes DeepChat, a proprietary generative AI model that provides daily briefings of brand mentions and activities on the Deep & Dark Web. Additional capabilities include threat actor profiling and scoring to understand malicious entities and their networks, anomaly alerts for unusual activity patterns in specific channels or keywords, and custom alert configuration for prompt threat notification. The platform offers a free threat scan tool that checks for leaked credentials, brand mentions, suspicious URLs, sector-specific threat intelligence, CVEs, and external attack surface vulnerabilities.
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring FAQ
Common questions about Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes developed by Axur. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Brand Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership