Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Description

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that monitors hidden web environments including forums, marketplaces, Telegram channels, and Darknet sites for emerging threats. The platform tracks over 133 million suspicious messages annually across various underground channels. The solution identifies multiple threat types including disclosure of frauds and schemes, sale of stolen credentials and credit cards, exposure of database samples, and exploitation of vulnerabilities. It monitors key groups, forums, marketplaces, and .onion sites across both the deep web (content not indexed by search engines like paste sites and private dumps) and dark web (anonymous networks accessed through Tor). The platform incorporates computer vision technology to detect threats hidden in multimedia content including images, audio, and videos, which account for 33% of detected incidents. It includes DeepChat, a proprietary generative AI model that provides daily briefings of brand mentions and activities on the Deep & Dark Web. Additional capabilities include threat actor profiling and scoring to understand malicious entities and their networks, anomaly alerts for unusual activity patterns in specific channels or keywords, and custom alert configuration for prompt threat notification. The platform offers a free threat scan tool that checks for leaked credentials, brand mentions, suspicious URLs, sector-specific threat intelligence, CVEs, and external attack surface vulnerabilities.