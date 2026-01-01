Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Logo

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Description

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that monitors hidden web environments including forums, marketplaces, Telegram channels, and Darknet sites for emerging threats. The platform tracks over 133 million suspicious messages annually across various underground channels. The solution identifies multiple threat types including disclosure of frauds and schemes, sale of stolen credentials and credit cards, exposure of database samples, and exploitation of vulnerabilities. It monitors key groups, forums, marketplaces, and .onion sites across both the deep web (content not indexed by search engines like paste sites and private dumps) and dark web (anonymous networks accessed through Tor). The platform incorporates computer vision technology to detect threats hidden in multimedia content including images, audio, and videos, which account for 33% of detected incidents. It includes DeepChat, a proprietary generative AI model that provides daily briefings of brand mentions and activities on the Deep & Dark Web. Additional capabilities include threat actor profiling and scoring to understand malicious entities and their networks, anomaly alerts for unusual activity patterns in specific channels or keywords, and custom alert configuration for prompt threat notification. The platform offers a free threat scan tool that checks for leaked credentials, brand mentions, suspicious URLs, sector-specific threat intelligence, CVEs, and external attack surface vulnerabilities.

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes developed by Axur. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →