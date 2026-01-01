ThreatConnect Polarity Description

ThreatConnect Polarity is a federated search and context overlay tool that displays threat intelligence and operational data directly within analyst workflows. The product uses computer vision to recognize indicators and keywords in any window without requiring integrations or setup. Polarity performs federated search across 150+ connected tools and data sources, returning enrichment data, threat intelligence, and team knowledge in real-time overlays. The tool includes a GenAI assistant that provides AI-powered summaries to explain threats, context, and recommended actions. Analysts can execute one-click actions directly from the overlay interface, including running playbooks, submitting RFIs (Request for Information), adding annotations, and pushing updates to TI Ops. The product connects to SIEMs, SOARs, EDR/XDR platforms, vulnerability management systems, ticketing tools, and threat intelligence sources. Polarity is available in two editions: Community Edition with limited access to integrations at no cost, and Enterprise Edition with access to 150+ integrations and advanced features. The tool can be deployed on-premises or in cloud environments. The product is designed for SOC/IR teams, threat hunters, vulnerability management teams, CTI teams, and detection engineers to reduce investigation time and context switching between multiple security tools.