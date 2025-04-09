Infoblox Threat Defense 0 Commercial Updated 24 August 2025

Infoblox Threat Defense is a DNS-layer security solution designed to protect organizations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform leverages DNS intelligence to detect and block threats that other security solutions might miss, providing early threat detection capabilities. It focuses on discovering malicious DNS infrastructure and disrupting bad actors before they can cause damage. Key capabilities include: 1. DNS Detection and Response - Monitors DNS traffic to identify and respond to threats at the DNS layer 2. Hybrid deployment options - Works across on-premises and cloud environments 3. Threat intelligence integration - Utilizes DNS-based threat intelligence to enhance security posture 4. Security ecosystem integration - Connects with other security tools to streamline SecOps response 5. Visibility across networks - Provides unified visibility into threats across hybrid infrastructures Infoblox Threat Defense is designed to complement existing security stacks by adding DNS-layer protection, helping security teams prioritize alerts and respond to threats more efficiently. It aims to reduce the mean time to remediation (MTTR) for security incidents by providing contextual information about threats.