Infoblox Threat Defense Logo

Infoblox Threat Defense

0
Commercial
Updated 24 August 2025
Network Security
Dns Security
Threat Detection
Network Security
Cloud Security
Hybrid
Security Operations
Threat Intelligence
Security Ecosystem
Dns
Multi Cloud
Visit Website

Infoblox Threat Defense is a DNS-layer security solution designed to protect organizations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform leverages DNS intelligence to detect and block threats that other security solutions might miss, providing early threat detection capabilities. It focuses on discovering malicious DNS infrastructure and disrupting bad actors before they can cause damage. Key capabilities include: 1. DNS Detection and Response - Monitors DNS traffic to identify and respond to threats at the DNS layer 2. Hybrid deployment options - Works across on-premises and cloud environments 3. Threat intelligence integration - Utilizes DNS-based threat intelligence to enhance security posture 4. Security ecosystem integration - Connects with other security tools to streamline SecOps response 5. Visibility across networks - Provides unified visibility into threats across hybrid infrastructures Infoblox Threat Defense is designed to complement existing security stacks by adding DNS-layer protection, helping security teams prioritize alerts and respond to threats more efficiently. It aims to reduce the mean time to remediation (MTTR) for security incidents by providing contextual information about threats.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Dns Security

Threat Detection

Network Security

Cloud Security

Hybrid

Security Operations

Threat Intelligence

Security Ecosystem

Dns

Multi Cloud

SIMILAR TOOLS

PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) Logo
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.

Free
Network Security
CustomProcessor Logo
CustomProcessor

A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies

Free
Network Security
IP Address Scanner Logo
IP Address Scanner

Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.

Free
Network Security
httpscreenshot Logo
httpscreenshot

A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites

Free
Network Security
Intrusion Detection Honeypots Logo
Intrusion Detection Honeypots

A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.

Free
Network Security
Tcpreplay Logo
Tcpreplay

Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.

Free
Network Security
libnids Logo
libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Free
Network Security
tcpdump Logo
tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Free
Network Security
WAPot Logo
WAPot

A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic

Free
Network Security

PINNED

NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy