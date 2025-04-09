Infoblox Threat Defense is a DNS-layer security solution designed to protect organizations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform leverages DNS intelligence to detect and block threats that other security solutions might miss, providing early threat detection capabilities. It focuses on discovering malicious DNS infrastructure and disrupting bad actors before they can cause damage. Key capabilities include: 1. DNS Detection and Response - Monitors DNS traffic to identify and respond to threats at the DNS layer 2. Hybrid deployment options - Works across on-premises and cloud environments 3. Threat intelligence integration - Utilizes DNS-based threat intelligence to enhance security posture 4. Security ecosystem integration - Connects with other security tools to streamline SecOps response 5. Visibility across networks - Provides unified visibility into threats across hybrid infrastructures Infoblox Threat Defense is designed to complement existing security stacks by adding DNS-layer protection, helping security teams prioritize alerts and respond to threats more efficiently. It aims to reduce the mean time to remediation (MTTR) for security incidents by providing contextual information about threats.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.
A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
PINNED
NordVPN
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.