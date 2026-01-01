ThreatConnect Intel Hub
Platform combining threat intel, risk quantification, and sec ops integration
ThreatConnect Intel Hub Description
ThreatConnect Intel Hub is a platform that integrates threat intelligence, cyber risk quantification, and security operations capabilities. The platform connects threat operations, risk operations, and security operations to enable threat and risk-informed defense. The platform identifies ATT&CK techniques and vulnerabilities based on organizational assets and company profiles, calculating financial risk exposures. AI capabilities curate intelligence requirements and send relevant insights to the threat intelligence platform for investigation and prioritization. The system provides risk-weighted ATT&CK models that show business-specific adversary paths. The platform includes Polarity functionality that overlays intelligence into existing security tools to provide context without requiring separate integrations. Automated mitigation playbooks enable operational teams to receive intelligence on high-risk threats within their existing workflows. The system features crowdsourced enrichment from a global analyst community and supports low-code automation for defensive actions. Agentic AI adapts workflows based on outcomes for continuous improvement. The platform maps threats to MITRE ATT&CK framework and pushes curated indicators of compromise (IoCs) to SIEMs and EDR systems. Integration capabilities span SIEMs, SOAR platforms, EDR/XDR solutions, vulnerability and asset management tools, identity and access management systems, and network and cloud security tools.
