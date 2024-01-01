FaPro Free

Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.
FaPro is a Fake Protocol Server tool that allows users to easily start or stop multiple network services, supporting a wide range of protocols including DNS, FTP, HTTP, SSH, and more. It aims to provide deep interactions for each protocol and offers features like protocol simulation demos, TCP forwarding, ICMP ping logging, and SSL fingerprint support.
An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files
A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.