FaPro Free Logo

FaPro Free

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

FaPro is a Fake Protocol Server tool that allows users to easily start or stop multiple network services, supporting a wide range of protocols including DNS, FTP, HTTP, SSH, and more. It aims to provide deep interactions for each protocol and offers features like protocol simulation demos, TCP forwarding, ICMP ping logging, and SSL fingerprint support.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysis

ALTERNATIVES

libnids Logo

libnids

0 (0)

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux