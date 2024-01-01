IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)

IVRE can use data from: * Passive tools: Zeek Argus Nfdump p0f airodump-ng * Active tools: Nmap Masscan ZGrab2 ZDNS Nuclei httpx dnsx tlsx Dismap Overview You can have a look at the project homepage, the screenshot gallery, and the quick video introduction for an overview of the Web interface. Documentation IVRE's documentation is hosted by Read The Docs, based on files from the doc/ directory of the repository. License IVRE is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.