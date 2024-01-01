kube-iptables-tailer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

kube-iptables-tailer is a service that runs as a Pod in a Kubernetes cluster, monitoring iptables log files to detect and surface information on traffic denied by iptables rules, helping in identifying affected Pods and performing DNS lookups for non-matching IPs.