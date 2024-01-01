A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
kube-iptables-tailer is a service that runs as a Pod in a Kubernetes cluster, monitoring iptables log files to detect and surface information on traffic denied by iptables rules, helping in identifying affected Pods and performing DNS lookups for non-matching IPs.
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
A powerful interactive packet manipulation program and library for network exploration and security testing.
A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery
A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.