Tcpreplay is a suite of Open Source utilities for editing and replaying captured network traffic.
Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs that show malicious signs, such as too many password failures, seeking to protect servers from brute-force attacks. It works by updating firewall rules to reject the IP addresses for a specified amount of time, helping to enhance server security.
A textmode sniffer for tracking tcp streams and capturing data in various modes.
A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.
A simple web crawler written in Go
Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.