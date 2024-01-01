Fail2ban 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs that show malicious signs, such as too many password failures, seeking to protect servers from brute-force attacks. It works by updating firewall rules to reject the IP addresses for a specified amount of time, helping to enhance server security.