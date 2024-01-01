pkt2flow 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple utility to classify packets into flows using the 4-tuple (src_ip, dst_ip, src_port, dst_port) without further processing, saving each flow into a pcap file named with the 4-tuple and the timestamp of the first packet of the flow. The tool is designed for Deep Packet Inspection or flow classification purposes.