Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
A simple utility to classify packets into flows using the 4-tuple (src_ip, dst_ip, src_port, dst_port) without further processing, saving each flow into a pcap file named with the 4-tuple and the timestamp of the first packet of the flow. The tool is designed for Deep Packet Inspection or flow classification purposes.
Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.
Snort 3 is the next generation Snort IPS with enhanced features and improved cross-platform support.
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft