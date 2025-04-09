FortiSASE 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

FortiSASE is a cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE) solution that combines SD-WAN functionality with security service edge (SSE) capabilities. The platform provides secure internet access, secure private access, and secure SaaS access through a unified architecture. The solution integrates multiple security functions including secure web gateway (SWG), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), cloud access security broker (CASB), firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), remote browser isolation (RBI), and digital experience monitoring (DEM). These capabilities operate on a single operating system with unified management through one console. FortiSASE operates through a global network of 160+ points of presence (PoPs) to provide low-latency connectivity. The platform includes native SD-WAN functionality within each POP and integrates with existing FortiGate SD-WAN hubs for secure private access to applications. The solution uses a unified FortiClient agent that combines endpoint protection, vulnerability assessment, and SASE functionality. It supports various connectivity options including access points, switches, and both agent-based and agentless devices. FortiSASE includes thin edge security capabilities through integrations with FortiAP, FortiSwitch, and FortiExtender devices. The platform extends enterprise-grade protection to thin edge locations without requiring additional appliances or agents. The solution provides comprehensive visibility and analytics through an intuitive interface that displays endpoint information, user data, point-of-presence details, and threat analytics. It includes SOCaaS integration and forensics capabilities for troubleshooting and security analysis.