Honeybrid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeybrid is a network application built to deploy and administrate honeynets, providing the hybrid functionality of combining low and high interaction honeypots. It uses a Decision Engine to filter incoming traffic based on multiple criteria, a Control Engine to limit outgoing traffic, and a Redirection Engine to transparently redirect live network sessions. For more information about honeypots and honeynets, please refer to Niels Provos' honeyd website or Lance Spitzner's paper. Honeybrid has been sponsored by the Google Summer of Code 2009 and the Honeynet Project. Download the latest version of Honeybrid, beta-0.1.5, from SourceForge.