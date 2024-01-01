Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Honeybrid is a network application built to deploy and administrate honeynets, providing the hybrid functionality of combining low and high interaction honeypots. It uses a Decision Engine to filter incoming traffic based on multiple criteria, a Control Engine to limit outgoing traffic, and a Redirection Engine to transparently redirect live network sessions. For more information about honeypots and honeynets, please refer to Niels Provos' honeyd website or Lance Spitzner's paper. Honeybrid has been sponsored by the Google Summer of Code 2009 and the Honeynet Project. Download the latest version of Honeybrid, beta-0.1.5, from SourceForge.
An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.
A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols