OpenVAS is a comprehensive vulnerability scanner developed by Greenbone since 2006. It offers both unauthenticated and authenticated testing capabilities, supporting various internet and industrial protocols. The scanner features: 1. Performance tuning for large-scale scans 2. An internal programming language for implementing custom vulnerability tests 3. A regularly updated feed for vulnerability detection 4. Support for high-level and low-level protocols OpenVAS is part of the Greenbone Community Edition, which includes other open-source modules. It serves as the foundation for Greenbone's commercial vulnerability management product, the Greenbone Enterprise Appliance.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanningopen-sourcenetwork-securitysecurity-automationvulnerability-assessment

